Moscow Ready to Study US Materials on Bundestag Cyberattacks If Berlin Really Has It

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) If Berlin can present materials related to cyberattacks on the Bundestag, provided by the United States, Russia is ready to study it, while failure to present this evidence will be qualified as groundless accusations against the country, Russia's First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov told Sputnik in an interview.

"If the German side really has documented proof of anyone's guilt, presented by Washington, we are ready to study these materials. The failure to present it will be qualified as unsubstantiated accusations against Russia," Titov said.

Moscow has repeatedly invited Berlin to substantially discuss the accusations, but the German side has always avoided conversation, the diplomat recalled.

In late May, Russian ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry over the 2015 hacking attack on the Bundestag.

No proof of Russia's involvement in the attack was presented at this meeting, Titov noted.

"Over all this long period of time, the German authorities have not presented any proof of out country's guilt. They did not present it to our ambassador during the talks in the German Foreign Ministry, which you have mentioned," Titov said.

In May, the German prosecution issued an an international arrest warrant for Russian national Dmitry Badin, allegedly involved in the 2015 hacking attack. Badin is also wanted in the United States, as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) believes he is one of the seven Russians suspected in staging cyberattacks. Both the FBI and Berlin believe Badin is a military intelligence officer.