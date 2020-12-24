UrduPoint.com
Moscow Ready To Support CAR Gov't In Stabilizing Situation In Country - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told the President of the Central African Republic (CAR) Faustin-Archange Touadera during a phone conversation that Russia is ready to continue rendering assistance to the car government in stabilizing the situation in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The conversation took place on Wednesday at the request of the Central African side.

"The Russian side confirmed readiness to further facilitate the implementation of the Central African leadership's course toward stabilizing the situation in the CAR by acting in conjunction with the African Union, [and] other international partners of the CAR, including at the UN and its Security Council," the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Touadera emphasized that the attempt by former President Francois Bozize to disrupt the country's general and presidential elections, scheduled for Sunday, is being backed by outside forces.

"As Faustin-Archange Touadera stressed, the legitimate [and] internationally-recognized government of the CAR expects that the UN and all sincere friends of the people of the Central African Republic will support its efforts to defend the constitutional regime and democratic processes," the ministry added.

Tensions have been brewing over the past week in the landlocked African nation between the incumbent government and Bozize, who is supported by armed militias. The government believes Bozize is plotting a coup after being denied the right to run in the elections.

The CAR, with an estimated population of 4.8 million, is a former French colony, which proclaimed independence in 1960. Following a series of coups, the landlocked African nation descended into a civil war in the early 2000s, which resulted in Bozize coming to power in 2003. He ruled until toppled in 2013, when the CAR capital of Bangui was taken over by rebels and became a battlefield between a former Islamist movement known as Seleka and its Christian-majority antagonists, known as Anti-Balaka. MINUSCA was deployed in 2014 to ensure the protection of civilians amid the bloody conflict.

In February 2019, Touadera and leaders of 14 rebel groups signed a peace agreement, consenting to arrange for an inclusive general election in a bid to ensure a peaceful transfer of power.

