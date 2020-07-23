Moscow Ready to Vaccinate Population Against COVID-19 as Soon as Vaccine Appears - Mayor

UrduPoint.com
Moscow is ready to start vaccinating the population against the coronavirus as soon as such vaccine appears, the capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Moscow is ready to start vaccinating the population against the coronavirus as soon as such vaccine appears, the capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"The vaccination of the capital's residents has been long organized, and the volume of vaccination against ordinary flu, for example, reaches 5-6 million people in Moscow. So the system is functioning and is ready to accept any vaccine for vaccination, but naturally, it does not depend on us. The health ministry must register the vaccine, it must undergo state registration," Sobyanin said.

More Stories From World

