Moscow Ready to Work With Washington on Afghanistan in Various Formats - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Russia is ready to cooperate with the United States on Afghanistan in different formats, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We will continue to work with the Americans in the format of the so-called extended troika, Russia, the United States, China.

We will work with all other countries that can somehow affect the situation in Afghanistan," Lavrov told reporters, adding that it is possible to work with the US also in the Moscow format.