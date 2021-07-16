UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Ready To Work With Washington On Afghanistan In Various Formats - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Moscow Ready to Work With Washington on Afghanistan in Various Formats - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Russia is ready to cooperate with the United States on Afghanistan in different formats, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We will continue to work with the Americans in the format of the so-called extended troika, Russia, the United States, China.

We will work with all other countries that can somehow affect the situation in Afghanistan," Lavrov told reporters, adding that it is possible to work with the US also in the Moscow format.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Moscow Russia China United States All

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ..

3 minutes ago

PM gives ‘perfect reply’ to Indian journalist ..

6 minutes ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corn ..

17 minutes ago

PITB organizes a training workshop for contractors ..

19 minutes ago

Arts Council Institute of Arts & Crafts (ACIAC) ho ..

21 minutes ago

69,059 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.