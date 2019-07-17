Moscow Reaffirmed Intention to Continue Strategic Stability Dialogue With US - Ryabkov

Moscow, in consultations with the United States in Geneva, reaffirmed its intention to continue the dialogue on strategic stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday

"We unequivocally confirmed the willingness and intention to continue this work, to maintain a certain rate of relevant contacts," he told reporters after talks with the US delegation, led by US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.

Ryabkov said the Russian and US diplomats had discussed all controversial aspects of strategic stability during the consultations in Geneva on Wednesday, also touching upon the impact of new technologies, including hypersonic and digital, on global security.

He said Russia, at the consultations, had not set the task to solve all issues of strategic stability in one meeting.