Moscow Reaffirms Commitment To Constructive Cooperation With Any Future German Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Russia is committed to constructive cooperation with any successor of outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and any composition of the new government that will be formed following the Bundestag elections, Foreign Ministry's Third European Department Director Oleg Tyapkin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The Russian side is committed to constructive interaction with any successor of Angela Merkel on the post of the German federal chancellor and with any composition of the new German government, which will be formed following the Bundestag elections held on September 26, 2021.

We see the elections as a purely internal affair of the Federal Republic of Germany. We have always respected and will always respect the choice of the German people," Tyapkin said.

Moscow expects Berlin to show a similar approach to Russia's political processes, the diplomat continued.

"Despite the well-known differences that Moscow and Berlin have accumulated in the recent years, we see good prospects for further development of the Russian-German trade, scientific, educational, cultural and humanitarian cooperation," Tyapkin added.

