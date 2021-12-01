UrduPoint.com

Moscow Reaffirms Inadmissibility Of Sanctions Against Cuba - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) During his visit to Havana, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov held talks with Cuban diplomats, reaffirming Moscow's position on the inadmissibility of unilateral sanctions against Cuba, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During his stay in Havana, Titov met with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and held political consultations with First Deputy Foreign Minister Marcelino Medina, during which the sides reaffirmed their mutual disposition to further strengthen Russian-Cuban cooperation.

"(The sides) noted a flat rejection of the practice to use unilateral sanctions that contradict the norms of international law, and reaffirmed the solidarity position on the need to immediately lift the trade, economic and financial blockade of the island by the United States," the ministry said.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US State Department is imposing visa restrictions on nine senior Cuban officials representing the Interior Ministry and the republic's military.

