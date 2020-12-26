Moscow Reaffirms Support for CAR Political Stability Amid Pre-Election Rise in Violence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov reaffirmed support for the Central African Republic's political stability in talks with its ambassador in Moscow, Leon Dodonu, on Saturday as the landlocked country heads for general election amid a rise in violence.

Tensions have been brewing in car in the run-up to Sunday's presidential and parliamentary elections. On Friday, the United Nations reported that unidentified gunmen had attacked its peacekeepers in the country, leaving three of them killed and two more injured. The rise in violence comes amid the ongoing conflict between the incumbent government and former President Francois Bozize, who is supported by armed militias. The cabinet believes Bozize is plotting a coup after being denied the right to run in the election.

"Dodonu informed [Bogdanov] about the development of the military-political situation in CAR in light of presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for December 27 in this country.

The Russian side reaffirmed its principled position in support of sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and political stability of CAR, and highlighted the importance of the upcoming expression of the will of the Central African people in the context of normalization of the situation in the republic, as has been repeatedly indicated in relevant documents of the UN and its Security Council," the ministry said in a press release.

The security situation in the African country has deteriorated since a 2013 coup. Much of the fighting was between Muslim-majority Seleka and Christian Anti-Balaka militias. In February 2019, the government and the leaders of 14 armed groups struck a peace deal to put an end to the long-lasting conflict. At present, the government has yet to regain control of large swathes of territory.