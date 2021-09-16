Moscow Rebuffs Allegations About 'Blocking' UN Mission to Support Libya as Stuffing

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, called the reports about the blocking of the UN mission in support of Libya by Russia as "stuffing," the Western countries are behind this

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, called the reports about the blocking of the UN mission in support of Libya by Russia as "stuffing," the Western countries are behind this.

AFP previously reported that Russia was allegedly blocking the UN Security Council resolution on the extension of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL). It was noted that Russia was allegedly dissatisfied with the wording in the resolution, which refers to the withdrawal of foreign troops from Libya and the role of the UN envoy in this North African country. On Tuesday, the UN Security Council extended the mandate of the mission in Libya until September 30, the corresponding resolution was adopted unanimously.

"We drew attention to the reports that appeared in some media about the alleged blocking by Russia of the support mission in Libya. It seems that behind this informational stuffing there are precisely those Western countries whose non-constructive position did not allow the members of the UN Security Council to reach the expected decisions on the parameters of the long-term functioning of the mission," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Russia will continue to render every assistance to the people of Libya in overcoming the acute internal political crisis, she added.