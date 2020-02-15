UrduPoint.com
Moscow Rebuts Erdogan's Claims About Russian Private Military Companies Operating In Libya

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 11:26 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's allegations that Moscow at an official level facilitates the Libyan war through Russian private military companies operating in the North African country are not true, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Saturday

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's allegations that Moscow at an official level facilitates the Libyan war through Russian private military companies operating in the North African country are not true, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Saturday.

"This does not correspond to reality and the real state of affairs," Bogdanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, when asked to comment on the claims.

