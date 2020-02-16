MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's allegations that Moscow at an official level facilitates the Libyan war through Russian private military companies operating in the North African country are not true, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Saturday.

"This does not correspond to reality and the real state of affairs," Bogdanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, when asked to comment on the claims.