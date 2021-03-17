Moscow Recalls Ambassador to US for Consultations to Review Relations With Washington

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has been invited to consultations in Moscow to analyze prospects for relations with Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Russian Ambassador to Washington Antonov was invited to Moscow for consultations aimed at analyzing what to do and where to move in the context of relations with the United States. The new US Administration has been in power for almost two months, the symbolic milestone of 100 days is not far off, and this is a suitable a reason to try to assess what Joe Biden's team is good at and what is not very good," the ministry said.

"For us, the main thing is to determine what the ways of improving the Russian-US ties that are in a difficult state, which Washington has brought in fact to a dead end in recent years. We are interested in preventing their irreversible degradation, if the Americans are aware of the risks associated with it. This will be discussed during the consultations of the Russian Foreign Ministry and other relevant departments with the Russian ambassador to Washington," it added.