Moscow Received Apologies From Vatican For Statements About Minority Soldiers

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Moscow Received Apologies From Vatican for Statements About Minority Soldiers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Moscow has received an apology from the Vatican through diplomatic channels with Russia's apologies for statements about Chechens and Buryats, Russia expects to continue constructive interaction with the Holy See, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

In late November, in an interview with Jesuit news outlet America Magazine Pope Francis claimed that soldiers "who are of Russia but are not of the Russian tradition, such as the Chechens, the Buryati" had proved themselves to be "the cruelest" during the military operation that Moscow launched in Ukraine in February.

"Almost just now, an appeal was received through diplomatic channels from the Vatican, which contains an official statement on behalf of Vatican's Secretary of State Pietro Parolin in connection with the above-mentioned statement of the pontiff. In this appeal, in particular, the following is stated: the Vatican Secretary of State apologizes to the Russian side. The Holy See has deep respect for all the peoples of Russia, their dignity, faith and culture, as well as for other countries and peoples of the world," Zakharova told a briefing.

Russia looks forward to continuing constructive interaction with the Vatican, the diplomat concluded.

