Moscow Received No Detailed Plans Of Vatican On Settlement In Ukraine - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Moscow Received No Detailed Plans of Vatican on Settlement in Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Moscow knows that the Pope is constantly thinking about peace, but the Kremlin is not aware of any detailed plans of the Holy See to resolve the situation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Later in the day, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that Russia and Ukraine have been informed about the Vatican's peace initiative, the details of the peace mission can be provided by the Pope himself. At the same time, Parolin clarified that the mission has yet to be carried out, but its implementation has not yet been decided.

"We know that the Pope is constantly thinking about peace, and we know that the Pope is thinking about how to end this conflict. But we are not aware of any detailed plans that were proposed by the Vatican in this context," Peskov said.

