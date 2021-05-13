Moscow Received No Inquiries From Sofia Over Accusations Against Russians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russia received no inquiries from Bulgaria via diplomatic channels over claims that Russian nationals are allegedly connected to explosions at arms depots, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

In April, Bulgarian media reported that six Russian citizens were suspected of being involved in blasts at factories and arms depots, three of whom were charged with the attempted murder of Bulgarian businessman Emilian Gebrev. On April 21, Bulgaria declared one Russian diplomat persona non grata.

"No inquiries have been received through diplomatic channels. In addition, to date, no facts at all have been provided to support the relevant versions that circulated publicly," Zakharova said during a briefing.