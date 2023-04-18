UrduPoint.com

Moscow Received No Messages From Paris On Ukraine Peace Plan - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Moscow Received No Messages From Paris on Ukraine Peace Plan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Moscow did not receive any messages from Paris regarding its peace plan for Ukraine and is still not aware about the existence of such a initiative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

During his visit to China earlier in April, French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the conflict in Ukraine. Macron said that France is ready to closely work with China on a settlement to the Ukrainian crisis as soon as possible. Earlier on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Macron wants to secure China's help and advance a plan that could lead to negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"There really were some reports that, during the visit to China, the French side voiced some elements there. But so far they have not shown themselves anywhere these elements. We are not aware of the existence of any French plan, and, accordingly, we did not receive anything from the French side," Peskov told reporters.

Any ideas that take Russia's stance on the matter into account deserve attention, the official said.

