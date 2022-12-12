Moscow Received No Official Information on Invitation to APEC Forum in US in 2023- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Moscow received no official information about the invitation of Russia to the meetings of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, media reported, citing US official for APEC Matt Murray, that Russia would be invited to the meetings of the APEC forum hosted by the US in 2023.

"There has been no action yet through official channels," Peskov told reporters, adding that there was nothing, except for media reports, so far.