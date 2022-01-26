Moscow Received Some Answers to Security Proposals But Not in Written Form - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Moscow has received some answers from the West to the proposals on security guarantees but not in a written form, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

"Yes, we have already received some answers to our questions, so far verbally.

But, firstly, we want to know why our proposals are unacceptable ... We will carefully study and determine our next steps," Grushko told reporters.

The diplomat also said that restoration of work of Russia's mission to NATO is currently not on the agenda.