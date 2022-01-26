UrduPoint.com

Moscow Received Some Answers To Security Proposals But Not In Written Form - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Moscow Received Some Answers to Security Proposals But Not in Written Form - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Moscow has received some answers from the West to the proposals on security guarantees but not in a written form, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

"Yes, we have already received some answers to our questions, so far verbally.

But, firstly, we want to know why our proposals are unacceptable ... We will carefully study and determine our next steps," Grushko told reporters.

The diplomat also said that restoration of work of Russia's mission to NATO is currently not on the agenda.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia From

Recent Stories

CTD arrests member of banned outfit from Peshawar

CTD arrests member of banned outfit from Peshawar

2 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 353.119 million to acquire land ..

Govt allocates Rs 353.119 million to acquire land for ANF academy

1 minute ago
 Transgender killed, four injured in wedding firing ..

Transgender killed, four injured in wedding firing

1 minute ago
 Dr. Ashfaq for achieving revenue target of Rs 8 tr ..

Dr. Ashfaq for achieving revenue target of Rs 8 trillion by June, 2023

1 minute ago
 Bulgaria sets new daily record of 12,399 new COVID ..

Bulgaria sets new daily record of 12,399 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Price control meeting reviews relief measures

Price control meeting reviews relief measures

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.