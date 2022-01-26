UrduPoint.com

Moscow Received US Response To Proposals On Security Guarantees - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Moscow Received US Response to Proposals on Security Guarantees - Foreign Ministry

Moscow received US response to its proposals on security guarantees, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Moscow received US response to its proposals on security guarantees, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On January 26, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander V. Grushko received US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan at his request.

During the meeting, the head of the US diplomatic mission handed over the written response of the US Administration to the draft bilateral treaty on security guarantees previously submitted by the Russian side," the ministry said on Telegram.

