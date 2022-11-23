Moscow Receives Signals Ankara, Damascus Ready to Make Steps Towards Each Other - Diplomat

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Moscow is receiving signals from Ankara and Damascus about their readiness to make steps towards each other and hopes for a Syrian-Turkish rapprochement, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said on Wednesday.

"We hope that we will gradually witness a certain Syrian-Turkish rapprochement, this is simply necessary because these are two neighboring states that should live in friendship. I think that the signals that we have regarding both Turkey and Syria's readiness to take certain steps towards each other, these are steps in the right direction, which will prevent such tragic incidents related to the death of civilians," Lavrentyev told reporters following the 19thround of the Astana talks on Syria.