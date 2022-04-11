UrduPoint.com

Moscow Recommends Diplomats Not To Leave Diplomatic Missions One By One - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Moscow recommends that Russian diplomats abroad not go beyond diplomatic missions one by one, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Diplomats live and work in difficult conditions. There are attacks, in fact, terrorist acts against our institutions and against their physical security. Now we do not recommend them to go into the city alone," Lavrov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

