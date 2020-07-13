UrduPoint.com
Moscow Records 25 New COVID-19 Deaths Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The COVID-19 death toll in Moscow has risen by 25 over the past 24 hours to 4,168, the Russian capital's coronavirus response center announced on Sunday.

"Twenty-five patients died in Moscow. All of them had been diagnosed with pneumonia and all had tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the response center said in a statement.

The response center on Saturday registered 27 deaths over a 24-hour period.

