Moscow Records 28 COVID-19 Fatalities In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Moscow Records 28 COVID-19 Fatalities in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Moscow has recorded 28 COVID-19-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 4,087, the Russian capital's response center said on Thursday.

"Twenty-eight patients died in Moscow, all of them had confirmed pneumonia and all of them had tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the response center said in a statement.

The center reported 32 fatalities on Wednesday.

More Stories From World

