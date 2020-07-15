UrduPoint.com
Moscow Records 29 Coronavirus Deaths - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Moscow has recorded 29 deaths of patients with the coronavirus, bringing the cumulative total to 4,234, the COVID-19 response center said Tuesday.

"Twenty-nine patients with confirmed pneumonia and having tested positive for the coronavirus died," the response center said.

A day earlier, the capital's response center reported 37 deaths in 24 hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, Moscow reported 613 new cases in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases in the capital has remained at about 600 for the last two weeks. The number itself is the highest than in any other Russian region, but the capital has lately been showing the lowest rate of increase in new cases.

