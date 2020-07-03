Moscow Records 34 Deaths of Patients With Coronavirus in Last 24 Hours - Officials

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Moscow has recorded 34 deaths of patients with coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which brings the total to 3,904, the response team said Thursday.

"Thirty-four patients died in Moscow, they all had a confirmed diagnosis of pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the response center said.

A day earlier, a daily death toll amounted to 39.

Earlier in the day, the Russian capital reported 662 new coronavirus cases, which marks a significant decrease compared to the height of epidemic. On May 7, 6,703 cases were recorded in 24 hours.