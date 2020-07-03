UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Records 34 Deaths Of Patients With Coronavirus In Last 24 Hours - Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 01:20 AM

Moscow Records 34 Deaths of Patients With Coronavirus in Last 24 Hours - Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Moscow has recorded 34 deaths of patients with coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which brings the total to 3,904, the response team said Thursday.

"Thirty-four patients died in Moscow, they all had a confirmed diagnosis of pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the response center said.

A day earlier, a daily death toll amounted to 39.

Earlier in the day, the Russian capital reported 662 new coronavirus cases, which marks a significant decrease compared to the height of epidemic. On May 7, 6,703 cases were recorded in 24 hours.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died May All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Group 42 joins forces with Israeli Rafael and IAI ..

24 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi re-opens some public beaches, parks from ..

2 hours ago

German MPs adopt motion to shut down ECB bond-buyi ..

39 minutes ago

Advisor for making tourists access to Kotli Sattia ..

39 minutes ago

NBA says 25 players, 10 staffers tested positive f ..

39 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Receives Palestini ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.