Moscow Records 37 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Moscow has recorded 37 deaths of patients with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the capital to 4,205, the response center said Monday.

"Thirty-seven patients died in Moscow, they were all diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus," the center said.

A day earlier, the daily death toll equaled 25 people.

The response center said earlier in the day that the coronavirus fatality rate in Moscow was 35 percent lower in June than in May.