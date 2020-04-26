UrduPoint.com
Moscow Records 38 COVID-19 Deaths In 24 Hours, Toll Tops 400 - Response Center

Sun 26th April 2020 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Another 38 people with COVID-19 have died in the Russian capital of Moscow in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 404, the city's coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"In Moscow, 38 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and had tested positive for the coronavirus disease have died," the response center said in a statement.

On Friday, 41 new fatalities were reported.

In total, 404 patients with the coronavirus have died in the capital since the onset of the pandemic.

