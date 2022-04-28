Moscow Records Cases of US Interference in Russian Internal Affairs Over Ukraine Situation

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 03:13 PM

Moscow records cases of interference by the US authorities in the internal affairs of Russia in connection with the situation in Ukraine, including through the use of the internet, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Moscow records cases of interference by the US authorities in the internal affairs of Russia in connection with the situation in Ukraine, including through the use of the internet, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Moscow took note of a material posted on the website of the US Department of State on April 21 on the special military operation, the diplomat said, adding that the article calls on US citizens to join the anti-Russian propaganda campaign, using Western information and communication technology tools for this.

"In essence ... this is the use of personal means of communication, ordinary Americans to spread lies, propaganda and fakes ... Of course, we strongly condemn the actions of the US authorities aimed at direct interference in the private lives of Russian citizens," Zakharova told reporters.

Additionally, the diplomat said that Ukraine, with the support of the United States, began preparations for a large-scale cyberprovocation against Russia.

"It will not be possible to pass this off as cybercrimes committed from the Russian territory, by citizens of our country, preparations have now begun for a large-scale provocation in the cyberenvironment by the Kiev regime, the United States, the collective West, NATO structures, EU structures, we are fixing this," Zakharova said.

Moscow does not exclude that the controversial Mirotvorets website could have been created with the assistance of the US state department.

Myrotvorets publishes personal information on Russian and Ukrainian citizens, international reporters and representatives of international organizations that it considers to be enemies of Ukraine or work against the country's interests.

More Stories From World

