Moscow Records Nearly No Cases Of Coronavirus Infection From Chinese Citizens - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Moscow Records Nearly No Cases of Coronavirus Infection From Chinese Citizens - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Moscow has registered nearly no cases of coronavirus infection through contact with Chinese citizens, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Basically, we have almost no cases of infection from Chinese citizens," Sobyanin said.

The mayor noted, however, that it became clear following the coronavirus outbreak in China's Wuhan that the Russian capital would be affected as well, taking into consideration the significant volume of travel between the countries. This is why urgent measures were implemented to prevent the coronavirus from spreading into Moscow and Russia in general.

"The system was not ready for tracing every single person [every tourist from China], where they all stay, where they live," Sobyanin recalled.

Moscow has confirmed nearly 6,700 COVID-19 cases so far.

Since February 20, Russia has suspended entry for Chinese citizens.

