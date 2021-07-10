UrduPoint.com
Moscow Recovers All Russian Children From Damascus' Prisons - Ombudswoman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 10:49 PM

All Russian children, who found themselves in the prisons of Damascus after being smuggled away from home by parents, have been brought back, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova told Sputnik on Saturday

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) All Russian children, who found themselves in the prisons of Damascus after being smuggled away from home by parents, have been brought back, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova told Sputnik on Saturday.

"There are no more [Russian] children in Damascus' prisons ...

We have one child remaining at a Damascus foster care facility," Kuznetsova said adding that the only remaining site with minors from Russia is refugee camp Al-Hawl.

The official complained about being allowed to collect kids from the camp only in small groups, which makes the repatriation process longer than it has to be.

Since summer 2017, Russia has been working to identify and repatriate its minors, who were smuggled to Iraq and Syria by parents with links to terrorist groups. So far, over 300 children have been brought home from the middle East.

