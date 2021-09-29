Moscow Refutes 'Absurd' Claims About US Diplomats in Berlin Struck by Havana Syndrome

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Claims about US diplomats in Berlin developing Havana syndrome symptoms are absurd and resemble a plot of some bad bond movie, Russian Foreign Ministry's Third European Department Director Oleg Tyapkin said in an interview with Sputnik.

Back in August, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed diplomats, that at least two US officials in Berlin sought medical assistance after developing symptoms of the so-called Havana syndrome, including nausea, headache and insomnia. Some US officials in other European countries reportedly developed similar symptoms. Some of them allegedly worked on "Russia-related issues" such as gas exports, cybersecurity and political interference.

"Frankly speaking, we believe this is not a topic for a serious conversation. Conspiratorial speculations that US diplomats in Berlin were exposed to radiation from some kind of weapons are just absurd and resemble a plot of a bad Bond movie," Tyapkin said.

"Our embassy in Berlin has not received any appeal on the matter either from German authorities or from US representatives," the diplomat added, noting that media reports emerged on the eve of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to Moscow, held on August 20.