UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Refutes Blinken's Claim That Russia Undermines Confidence In Safe Vaccines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 02:43 PM

Moscow Refutes Blinken's Claim That Russia Undermines Confidence in Safe Vaccines

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, refuted on Friday as absurd US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent claim that Moscow undermines confidence in safe vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, refuted on Friday as absurd US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent claim that Moscow undermines confidence in safe vaccines.

"When and where have we undermined anything? Where are the materials? Publish something, present some exact facts at least to your media outlets," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Western countries have many mutual claims regarding vaccines and immunization programs, with pharmaceutical companies being accused of delaying vaccine supplies, the spokeswoman continued.

"Russia has nothing to do with that. We do not interfere in processes related to vaccine supplies schedules ... in the Western countries, and in the authorization of Western medications," Zakharova added.

"All this looks even more ridiculous in light of our consistent and truly depoliticized approach, our approach to have open cooperation with all the interested sides on vaccine deliveries, joint effectiveness studies, development and localization [of vaccine production] in different regions across the world," Zakharova concluded.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Media All

Recent Stories

Sakura selfies: Tokyo enjoys cherry blossoms despi ..

2 minutes ago

US Media Scrutinizing Cheat Sheets Used by Biden D ..

2 minutes ago

Eight outlaws arrested in sargodha

2 minutes ago

At least 10 dead in Mumbai hospital fire

2 minutes ago

US Ambassador to Russia Has No Plans to Travel to ..

9 minutes ago

First Meeting of Belarusian Constitutional Commiss ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.