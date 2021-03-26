(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, refuted on Friday as absurd US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent claim that Moscow undermines confidence in safe vaccines.

"When and where have we undermined anything? Where are the materials? Publish something, present some exact facts at least to your media outlets," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Western countries have many mutual claims regarding vaccines and immunization programs, with pharmaceutical companies being accused of delaying vaccine supplies, the spokeswoman continued.

"Russia has nothing to do with that. We do not interfere in processes related to vaccine supplies schedules ... in the Western countries, and in the authorization of Western medications," Zakharova added.

"All this looks even more ridiculous in light of our consistent and truly depoliticized approach, our approach to have open cooperation with all the interested sides on vaccine deliveries, joint effectiveness studies, development and localization [of vaccine production] in different regions across the world," Zakharova concluded.