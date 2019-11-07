UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Refutes Claims About Russian Contractors Allegedly Deployed To Libya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

Moscow Refutes Claims About Russian Contractors Allegedly Deployed to Libya

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has refuted as "speculation" US media reports about Russian contractors allegedly operating in crisis-torn Libya.

The New York Times reported earlier this week that 200 Russian "fighters" had allegedly arrived in Libya over the past six weeks as "part of a broad campaign by the Kremlin to reassert its influence across the middle East and Africa."

"I categorically refute speculations of this kind. We are acting in the interest of Libyan settlement, we are supporting the existing effort, including through the United Nations, we maintain dialogue with those who somehow influence the situation. We do not think that there is any ground for such statements, such fiction, but this is not the first time that US media spread different speculations, wicked rumors, falsehood targeting us," Ryabkov told Russian journalists during his working visit to Israel.

The official noted that such hoaxes affected the attitude of the US public, thus damaging bilateral relations.

"We have already got used to this, and we take it easy. However, I have to acknowledge that recurrent hoaxes of this kind exercise a negative influence on the sentiment of the US domestic public, and the general atmosphere in the United States, unfortunately, does not promote normalization of our ties, although we strive for it," Ryabkov added.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Israel Russia Visit New York United States Libya Middle East Media

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 November 2019

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

11 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

11 hours ago

Ajman Ruler opens mosque in Al Nuaimia

11 hours ago

DHA signs four MoUs to provide integrated quality ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.