Moscow Refutes Claims About Russian Military Contractors' Presence in Mozambique

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

There are no Russian private military contractors in Mozambique, and media reports on the matter can only bee seen as fake news, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Africa Director Andrei Kemarsky has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) There are no Russian private military contractors in Mozambique, and media reports on the matter can only bee seen as fake news, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Africa Director Andrei Kemarsky has said in an interview with Sputnik.

In October, Carta de Mocambique reported that five Russian citizens were killed in the north of the country. After that, reports emerged in western media claiming that there were Russian mercenaries in Mozambique.

"I would describe these reports as fake news. As for Mozambique, this is not true," Kemarsky said.