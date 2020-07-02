Moscow Refutes Claims of Delivering Weapons to Taliban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Russia has never delivered weapons to the Taliban radical movement, only to Afghanistan's legitimate government, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday, commenting on fresh accusations by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Russia has delivered weapons only to the legitimate government in Afghanistan, which is perfectly well known," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Pompeo has never raised Russia's alleged arms deliveries to the Taliban during his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Zakharova added.