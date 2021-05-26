Moscow Refutes Claims Of Involvement In Ryanair Plane Emergency Landing In Minsk
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 06:52 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Attempts to accuse Moscow of being involved in the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk are speculations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"We took notice, and I would like to comment on this part, speculations began about the non-existent involvement of Moscow in this event," Zakharova said during a briefing.