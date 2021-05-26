Moscow Refutes Claims of Involvement in Ryanair Plane Emergency Landing in Minsk

Attempts to accuse Moscow of being involved in the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk are speculations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021)

"We took notice, and I would like to comment on this part, speculations began about the non-existent involvement of Moscow in this event," Zakharova said during a briefing.