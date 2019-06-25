Moscow Refutes Claims of Russian Military Presence Boost in Venezuela

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov refuted on Tuesday claims about boost of Russian military presence in Venezuela, stressing that Russian military had arrived in the country to provide scheduled technical maintenance of the previously delivered equipment.

Media reports emerged late on Monday that an aircraft of the Russian Air Force had landed in Venezuela, sparking claims about Russia's alleged plans to increase military presence in the Latin American country.

"Scheduled work is underway. This has nothing to do with increase in our presence there. In fact, this is not even about presence, but about fulfilling service contracts. There is a need to provide maintenance of the equipment, cars undergo maintenance, and equipment, especially sophisticated equipment, cannot function without maintenance. Everything goes in a routine mode," Ryabkov said at a meeting of the upper house of the Russian parliament.