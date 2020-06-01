Groundless claims about Russia's involvement in the currently ongoing unrest in the United States are nothing but dirty methods and manipulation of information, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday, commenting on a recent statement by ex-US National Security Advisor Susan Rice

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Groundless claims about Russia's involvement in the currently ongoing unrest in the United States are nothing but dirty methods and manipulation of information, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday, commenting on a recent statement by ex-US National Security Advisor Susan Rice.

Zakharova said that the team of former US President Barack Obama was trying to persuade "the whole world" that the US' domestic problems were "created and aggravated by Russia.

"You are trying to repeat this mistake today, resorting, together with a CNN reporter, to dirty methods of information manipulation: fake statements and no facts to substantiate them. Your interview with CNN is propaganda," Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

"Are you trying to use 'the Russian card' again? You have been playing for too long, come back to reality. Come to your people, look in their eyes and say that Russians are managing them via YouTube and Facebook," Zakharova said.