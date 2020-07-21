UrduPoint.com
Moscow Refutes Reports About Disagreement With Damascus - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Moscow Refutes Reports About Disagreement With Damascus - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Moscow refutes reports about its alleged disagreement with Damascus, these fakes are aimed at undermining cooperation between Russia and Syria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said.

"There is really nothing behind various speculations about alleged disagreements between Moscow and Damascus.

Such kind of artificial media bubbles are aimed at creating a distorted idea of Russian-Syrian relations and are specially played out by parties hostile to both countries," Bogdanov said in an interview with Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram.

"It seems that such steps are in line with the general political and economic pressure on Syria, which, with the support of Russia, was able to block attempts to impose someone else's will on it by military means," he said.

