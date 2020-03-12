Moscow Refutes Reports About Plans to Send Troops to Afghanistan

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday refuted reports about the possible deployment of Russian troops to Afghanistan, saying that such an action was out of the question

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday refuted reports about the possible deployment of Russian troops to Afghanistan, saying that such an action was out of the question.

According to Zakharova, reports speculating on the topic appeared on an online portal after a press briefing by Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

"I would like to declare without any reservation that the claim does not correspond to reality in any way and has not been voiced in any manner by the Russian special representative. None of the media present at the briefing, with the exception of this website, has published such headlines and articles," Zakharova said.

She added that it could be considered an untoward interpretation of the Russian diplomat's words, but hoped it was not a deliberate misinterpretation.

The spokeswoman reminded everyone that Russia has not changed its stance on the matter and "has not planned and is not planning to deploy its forces to Afghanistan under any circumstances.

"

At the same time, she said that the current political crisis in Afghanistan, caused by the unwillingness of failed presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah to recognize incumbent President Ashraf Ghani's victory in the September election, could undermine the intra-Afghan talks.

"We are concerned that the unfolding crisis is fraught with the further destabilization of the already complicated situation in the country, [as well as] the negative consequences for the inter-Afghan negotiations, the chance for which has emerged with the signing the US-Taliban agreement in Doha," Zakaharova said.

She reiterated that Moscow welcomed the agreement and hoped that all obstacles for political dialogue would be removed.

The US and the Taliban inked their peace agreement on February 29. The agreement stipulates the withdrawal of foreign armed forces from Afghanistan in return for the Taliban guaranteeing the country will not become a haven for terrorist groups.