Moscow Refutes Reports About Russia's Refusal To Discuss Kuril Islands Handover With Japan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 30 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:30 PM

Moscow cannot confirm the media reports about Russia's refusal to discuss with Japan the possibility of the return of two Kuril islands, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Moscow cannot confirm the media reports about Russia's refusal to discuss with Japan the possibility of the return of two Kuril islands, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing a Russian diplomatic source, that Moscow refused to hold talks with Tokyo regarding the possible handover of two of four Kuril islands to Japan as part of negotiations concerning the signing of a peace treaty amid fears that the United States could increase its presence in the region.

"We have not confirmed that. Russia is only discussing the the peace treaty with Japan," Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.

