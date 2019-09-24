UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Refutes US Claims Russians Failed To Timely Submit Documents For Visas For UNGA

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 02:11 PM

Moscow Refutes US Claims Russians Failed to Timely Submit Documents for Visas for UNGA

Russia refutes Washington's claims that Russians have failed to timely provide documents for US visas for participating in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Russia refutes Washington's claims that Russians have failed to timely provide documents for US visas for participating in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said earlier in the day that he, along with several other members of the Russian delegation, had failed to receive a US visa in time and would therefore miss the 74th session of the UNGA.

"The US side refers to a technical problem, to the deadline for submitting documents. This is not true. Documents have been submitted under a deadline provided by US diplomats. The documents that have been submitted earlier, a couple of months prior to the travel, have been returned, it has been said that the documents have been submitted too early," Zakharova told reporters.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will focus on the matter during his talks with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, Zakharova added.

"This is an indignant example of US disrespect for UN member states and of its failure to fulfill commitments of a hosting nation ... This new example of neglecting the rights of sovereign states and international organizations and inability to at least to some extent properly fulfill international legal commitments will be a key topic at Lavrov-Pompeo talks in New York," Zakharova stressed.

New York is hosting the 74th session of the UNGA from September 24-30. Lavrov is expected to hold dozens of meetings with heads of states and governments, and foreign ministers on the UNGA sidelines, and also to take part in meetings of the UN Security Council and multilateral and regional negotiations of foreign ministers.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia Washington York New York September Visa From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Rio Pact Implies Use of Force, Not Solution to Ven ..

4 minutes ago

Rise in Industrial usage of CNG is increasingly la ..

31 minutes ago

Ultra-running legend Kouros to grace Al Marmoom Ul ..

31 minutes ago

Chinese National People's Congress Head to Visit M ..

4 minutes ago

At Least 13 Civilians Killed in Saudi-Led Coalitio ..

4 minutes ago

DG PNCA retired after completing his three-year ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.