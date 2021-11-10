UrduPoint.com

Moscow Refutes Warsaw's Accusations Related To Migration Crisis On Border With Belarus

Moscow Refutes Warsaw's Accusations Related to Migration Crisis on Border With Belarus

The accusations by Warsaw and Polish President Andrzej Duda against Russia regarding the migration crisis at the border with Belarus go over the line, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The accusations by Warsaw and Polish President Andrzej Duda against Russia regarding the migration crisis at the border with Belarus go over the line, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

"Things that we hear from Warsaw are surprising. Frankly speaking, I believe this goes over the line, this is beyond the bounds of decency and common sense, I mean both accusations against our country and evaluations of the situation in general," Zakharova told the SolovievLive YouTube show.

