Moscow Regards Incident With UK Ship In Black Sea As Violation Of UN Convention

Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry regards the dangerous movements of a UK navy destroyer in the Black Sea as a gross violation of the UN convention, the ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry announced that the Black Sea Fleet and the border security forces expelled the UK Navy's Defender destroyer that entered Russia's territorial waters. The UK embassy's attache was summoned to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The dangerous actions of the British Navy destroyer are regarded by the Russian Ministry of Defense as a gross violation of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also called on the UK side to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident.

"The Russian Defense Ministry ... calls on the British side to conduct a thorough investigation of the actions of the crew of the Defender destroyer," the ministry said, adding that the crew did not respond to warnings in accordance with the law of the sea

The UK destroyer was warned of the possible use of weapons if it fails to leave Russian territorial waters, the ministry added.

