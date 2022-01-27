UrduPoint.com

Moscow Regards Oslo-Based Talks With Taliban As Step Towards Their Recognition

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Moscow Regards Oslo-Based Talks With Taliban as Step Towards Their Recognition

Moscow regards contacts with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) in Norway as a step towards their recognition, Alexey Zaytsev, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's information and press department, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Moscow regards contacts with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) in Norway as a step towards their recognition, Alexey Zaytsev, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's information and press department, said on Thursday.

"We paid attention to the Taliban delegation meetings, held this week in Oslo, with official representatives of a number of foreign countries, as well as activists of the Afghan civil society. We consider these meetings, on the one hand, as a step towards international recognition of the Taliban movement, on the other hand, as a movement towards increasing trust between the ruling regime in Kabul and representatives of other Afghan socio-political circles," Zaytsev told a briefing.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Moscow Russia Civil Society Norway Oslo

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Karma, I ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Karma, Iraq

39 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid warns of increase in terrorism relat ..

Sheikh Rashid warns of increase in terrorism related incidents in coming days

45 minutes ago
 Zarlala of Peace School Charsadda wins Peshawar Re ..

Zarlala of Peace School Charsadda wins Peshawar Region Women Cycling title

1 minute ago
 Three places of Manshera, Nowshera declared Nation ..

Three places of Manshera, Nowshera declared National Parks

1 minute ago
 Pakistani medical student in China heals souls

Pakistani medical student in China heals souls

1 minute ago
 Rangers, ANF arrest drug peddler, recover huge qua ..

Rangers, ANF arrest drug peddler, recover huge quantity of drugs

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>