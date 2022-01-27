Moscow Regards Oslo-Based Talks With Taliban as Step Towards Their Recognition

Moscow regards contacts with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) in Norway as a step towards their recognition, Alexey Zaytsev, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's information and press department, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Moscow regards contacts with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) in Norway as a step towards their recognition, Alexey Zaytsev, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's information and press department, said on Thursday.

"We paid attention to the Taliban delegation meetings, held this week in Oslo, with official representatives of a number of foreign countries, as well as activists of the Afghan civil society. We consider these meetings, on the one hand, as a step towards international recognition of the Taliban movement, on the other hand, as a movement towards increasing trust between the ruling regime in Kabul and representatives of other Afghan socio-political circles," Zaytsev told a briefing.