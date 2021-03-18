MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Moscow regards Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's decision to hold early parliamentary elections in Armenia as the country's internal affair, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Pashinyan said that the elections will be held on June 20.

"The Foreign Ministry does not comment on such decisions, since it regards them as an internal affair of sovereign states," the ministry said.