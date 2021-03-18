UrduPoint.com
Moscow Regards Pashinyan's Decision To Hold Snap Elections As Armenia's Internal Affair

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Moscow Regards Pashinyan's Decision to Hold Snap Elections as Armenia's Internal Affair

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Moscow regards Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's decision to hold early parliamentary elections in Armenia as the country's internal affair, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Pashinyan said that the elections will be held on June 20.

"The Foreign Ministry does not comment on such decisions, since it regards them as an internal affair of sovereign states," the ministry said.

More Stories From World

