Moscow Region Bans Visits to Entertainment Venues From Midnight to 8 a.m.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov signed a decree banning visits to entertainment venues from midnight to 8 a.m. starting October 17 as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

"For the purposes of this paragraph, entertainment activities mean collective dances, karaoke, public performance of music and other similar activities," the decree says.