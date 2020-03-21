UrduPoint.com
Moscow Region Confirms 35 New Coronavirus Cases - Monitoring Center

According to the preliminary data, 35 new cases of the coronavirus disease have been registered in the Moscow region, the regional center for control and monitoring of the situation with COVID-19 said on Saturday

"The Moscow region confirmed 35 cases of COVID-19," the center said in a statement.

"The Moscow region confirmed 35 cases of COVID-19," the center said in a statement.

The previous reports showed that a total of 18 people were infected with the virus in the region.

Earlier in the week, Moscow region's Governor Andrei Vorobyov put the region on high alert due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus. The regional authorities prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, while schools, colleges and universities switched to remote learning.

So far, Russia confirmed 253 cases of coronavirus disease across the country.

