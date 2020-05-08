Moscow Region Extends Self-Isolation Regime Over COVID-19 Pandemic Until May 31

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Moscow Region decided to prolong the self-isolation regime because of the COVID-19 pandemic until May 31, a decree of regional Governor Andrey Vorobyov said.

A similar decision was made on Thursday by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

"From March 26, 2020, to May 31, 2020 (inclusive): the self-isolation regime must be respected by the citizens aged over 65 years as well as by people with illnesses that are included in the Annex One," the governor's decree said on late Thursday.

The regional authorities also banned public and sports events, activities of car-sharing companies, bars, restaurants, cafes, and other public catering facilities until May 31.

Beauty salons, solariums, and saunas will also be closed until the same date.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 267,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has confirmed 177,160 COVID-19 cases so far, with 1,625 fatalities, including 17,432 cases and 156 deaths in the Moscow region.