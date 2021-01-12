Moscow Region Government Lifts Recommendation to Self-Isolate for Residents Aged 65+

The government of Russia's Moscow Region has lifted the coronavirus-related recommendation to self-isolate for residents aged over 65, according to a new decree by the regional governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The government of Russia's Moscow Region has lifted the coronavirus-related recommendation to self-isolate for residents aged over 65, according to a new decree by the regional governor.

At the same time, universities and colleges in the Moscow Region are not yet opening doors to students, as the distance learning regime was extended for the period between January 13 and February 6.

Transport cards for students and retired persons will remain temporarily blocked through February 6.

The Moscow Region's hotels will no longer require arriving guests to provide a confirmation that they are not infected with the coronavirus.