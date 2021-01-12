UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Region Government Lifts Recommendation To Self-Isolate For Residents Aged 65+

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 12:42 PM

Moscow Region Government Lifts Recommendation to Self-Isolate for Residents Aged 65+

The government of Russia's Moscow Region has lifted the coronavirus-related recommendation to self-isolate for residents aged over 65, according to a new decree by the regional governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The government of Russia's Moscow Region has lifted the coronavirus-related recommendation to self-isolate for residents aged over 65, according to a new decree by the regional governor.

At the same time, universities and colleges in the Moscow Region are not yet opening doors to students, as the distance learning regime was extended for the period between January 13 and February 6.

Transport cards for students and retired persons will remain temporarily blocked through February 6.

The Moscow Region's hotels will no longer require arriving guests to provide a confirmation that they are not infected with the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Governor Moscow Russia Same January February Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘I killed the taxi driver,’ key suspect arrest ..

8 minutes ago

PTI leader Malik Tahir Iqbal’s murder: ATC allow ..

12 minutes ago

About 50% of Russians Express Doubt COVID-19 Pande ..

1 minute ago

Indian Army Chief Calls Pakistan-China Alliance 'M ..

1 minute ago

U.N. warns of serious repercussions from U.S. pla ..

1 minute ago

Ten Dead as Drug Cartel Clashes With Police in Cen ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.